Wild lose Parise for multiple weeks to broken sternum

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise has a broken sternum that will keep him out for multiple weeks, an injury that occurred late in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against Winnipeg.

The Wild revealed the injury Tuesday, about three hours before Game 4 against the Jets. General manager Chuck Fletcher announced Parise's status as "week to week."

Parise scored in each of the first three games of the series. He is the Wild's all-time playoffs leader with 14 goals and 31 points. After recovering from microdiskectomy surgery on his back and missing the first 39 games, Parise scored 12 goals in the last 19 games of the regular season.

The Wild are already missing standout defenseman Ryan Suter because of a broken ankle.

For more AP NHL coverage: http://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

