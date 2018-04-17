Police searching for 2 suspects after liquor larcenies

Richmond Police need your help to identify two people after a series of thefts at an ABC store in Shockoe Bottom.

The thefts occurred at the store at 2026 E. Main St. within the last few weeks.

The first suspect is described as "a black male who is approximately 5'10" in height with a stocky build and a short salt-and-pepper beard." The second suspect is described as "a black female who is approximately 5’6” in height with a thin build."

The suspects are seen on surveillance video over the course of several days:

Suspect 1

March 28: Seen wearing a Yankees baseball cap, dark-colored jacket, red graphic T-Shirt, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored and white sneakers.

March 29: Seen wearing a Yankees baseball cap, dark-colored jacket, blue striped polo shirt with a white crew neck T-Shirt underneath, dark-colored jeans, and dark and light sneakers.

Suspect 2

March 25: Seen with red hair wearing a Batman wool hat, a black coat, black pants, and brown purse.

April 2: Seen with red braids and dark hair underneath. She was wearing a dark-colored jacket, a dark-colored shirt with white graphics, blue jeans, dark sneakers, and a light-colored bag.

April 3: Footage not available at this time

If you recognize either of the suspects or have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

