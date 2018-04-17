Swift Creek ER to hold FREE Cinco de Mayo family event

Officials at Chippenham Hospital’s Swift Creek ER are holding a Cinco de Mayo-themed family event in May. (Source: Swift Creek ER)

Officials at Chippenham Hospital’s Swift Creek ER are holding a Cinco de Mayo-themed family event in May to highlight their pediatric emergency and inpatient service lines.

The family fiesta is free, but people are asked to register ahead of time online or by calling 804-320-3627.

DETAILS:

Saturday, May 5

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Swift Creek ER

1470 Hancock Village Street, Chesterfield, VA 23832

The event will include outdoor music from a DJ, craft projects for kids, a taco food truck, photo booth and free giveaways.

