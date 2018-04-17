Apartment owners vow 'unacceptable' trash piles won't happen again

Residents say the trash has been piling up for weeks. (Source: NBC12)

Residents at the former Midlothian Village Apartments in Richmond’s southside say trash has been piling up for weeks, causing unsanitary conditions, rodent infestations and other issues.

A representative from the new property owners, Community Preservation Partners, said there was a mix-up with a payment invoice to the trash removal company, which caused the delay.

Representative Seth Gellis said that staff would work to set up an emergency trash pickup, which took place at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

In an email Gellis wrote:

“The garbage issue is an unfortunate breakdown in procedure at the site that resulted in the delayed processing of the invoice and the interruption in service. It is unacceptable and management assures me that systems have been put in place to correct the breakdown so that it does not happen again. We’re also continuing our efforts to work with the residents so that they feel comfortable escalating any issue they are having at the site, first to onsite management, and then to Edgewood’s corporate office should problems not be resolved quickly.”

Richmond reporter Kelly Avellino will have a full story at 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12