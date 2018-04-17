No one injured in Hanover plane crash

A small plane crashed Tuesday morning at the Hanover County Airport.
The Hanover County Fire and EMS says the plane slid to the right and off the runway after its landing gear broke.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.More >>
A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.More >>
The event will include outdoor music from a DJ, craft projects for kids, a taco food truck, photo booth and free giveaways.More >>
The event will include outdoor music from a DJ, craft projects for kids, a taco food truck, photo booth and free giveaways.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is investigation a suspicious phone call made to Varina High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is investigation a suspicious phone call made to Varina High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.More >>
A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.More >>
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.More >>
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.More >>
The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.More >>
The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
The IRS expects you to pay your taxes, even though there is a partial outage on the website.More >>
The IRS expects you to pay your taxes, even though there is a partial outage on the website.More >>
Of the three who were wrongly diagnosed with cancer, two underwent lumpectomies and radiation treatments.More >>
Of the three who were wrongly diagnosed with cancer, two underwent lumpectomies and radiation treatments.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.More >>
Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.More >>