No one injured in Hanover plane crash

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

A small plane crashed Tuesday morning at the Hanover County Airport.

The Hanover County Fire and EMS says the plane slid to the right and off the runway after its landing gear broke. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

