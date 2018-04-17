Lock down lifted at Varina High School; threat deemed not credible

A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.More >>
The event will include outdoor music from a DJ, craft projects for kids, a taco food truck, photo booth and free giveaways.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is investigation a suspicious phone call made to Varina High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.More >>
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.More >>
The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
The IRS expects you to pay your taxes, even though there is a partial outage on the website.More >>
Of the three who were wrongly diagnosed with cancer, two underwent lumpectomies and radiation treatments.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.More >>
