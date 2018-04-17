Lock down lifted at Varina High School; threat deemed not credible

Henrico police patrol the area near Varina High School on Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

A lock down has been lifted at Varina High School on Tuesday afternoon after a threat was deemed not credible.

Henrico County Police initially responded to the school after a threatening comment about the school was phoned in around 11 a.m.

During the investigation, Henrico County Police Lt. Chris Garrett said a suspicious package was found in the main office.

The school was locked down and the office was evacuated. Classes continued during the lock down.

"We’d like to thank our students and teachers for their cooperation during this event," school officials said. "Thank you, as well, to family members who reached out with questions or concerns."

The “suspicious package” was deemed not dangerous.

Dismissal will occur at the normal time.

