Henrico police investigate suspicious call to high school

Henrico police patrol the area near Varina High School on Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

The Henrico Police Department is investigating a suspicious phone call made to Varina High School on Tuesday morning.

Police say the call came in around 11 a.m.

School resource officers are on the property.

Police say there's no imminent threat to the school.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12