Flight headed from NYC to RIC makes emergency landing at Dulles - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Flight headed from NYC to RIC makes emergency landing at Dulles

The plane made an emergency landing just after 12:30 p.m. (Source: NBC Washington) The plane made an emergency landing just after 12:30 p.m. (Source: NBC Washington)
DULLES, VA (WWBT) -

A flight headed from New York's LaGuardia to Richmond International Airport has made an emergency landing at Dulles airport in Northern Virginia on Tuesday. 

There's currently no information on what caused the emergency landing just after 12:30 p.m.

This is happening at the same time a Southwest flight made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. 

