Eagles center Jason Kelce gets married, sequins not included - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Eagles center Jason Kelce gets married, sequins not included

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks at the conclusion of the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia. When Kelce a... (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks at the conclusion of the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia. When Kelce a...
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File). FILE – In this Aug. 14, 2016, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on during practice at NFL football training camp in Philadelphia. When Kelce and his girlfriend Kylie McDevitt tied the knot Sat... (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File). FILE – In this Aug. 14, 2016, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on during practice at NFL football training camp in Philadelphia. When Kelce and his girlfriend Kylie McDevitt tied the knot Sat...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce had another excuse to get dressed up this weekend- however not in outlandish sequins like he wore in the Super Bowl parade - when he and his girlfriend tied the knot.

Kelce married Kylie McDevitt at the Logan Hotel on Saturday. He wore a tan, three-piece suit - a slightly toned-down look compared to the bright green, genie-like Mummer's getup he donned for the city's first-ever Super Bowl parade in February.

Cliq Jewelry posted photos of the nuptials on social media, as did other participants at the ceremony.

He's not the only Eagles player getting hitched. Quarterback Carson Wentz got engaged to girlfriend Madison Oberg shortly after the team's Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Judge rules jury can hear Bill Cosby's quaalude testimony

    Judge rules jury can hear Bill Cosby's quaalude testimony

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:40:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-04-17 17:13:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."

    More >>

    The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."

    More >>

  • Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Monday, April 16 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:24:36 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-04-17 17:13:14 GMT
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)

    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

    More >>

    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Jurors hear from Cosby police statement

    The Latest: Jurors hear from Cosby police statement

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:51:03 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-04-17 17:13:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby has arrived for his sexual assault retrial, where prosecutors are building to a close in their case.More >>
    Bill Cosby has arrived for his sexual assault retrial, where prosecutors are building to a close in their case.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly