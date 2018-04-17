Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport with what appears to be a damaged engine on Tuesday.

Passengers walked off the plane on the tarmac at the airport. It wasn't immediately known if anyone on board was injured.

News helicopter footage showed damage to the left engine of the plane and the tarmac covered on foam from fire crews.

Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting with the caption "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"

Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration and Southwest Airlines weren't immediately returned.

Firefighters were on the scene but a spokeswoman couldn't immediately provide any details.

