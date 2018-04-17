Petersburg Community Garden to add well, greenhouse through donations

They say gardens reflect the kind of care they get. In just a week, the Petersburg Community Garden will have two new additions to its grounds - indicating it's getting the attention it needs.

Petersburg nonprofit "Think Then Choose Wisely" has encouraged kids of all ages to get their hands dirty for years. Now the community garden is expanding with a new well and green house.

The garden's founder say it's all thanks to your generosity.

"Petersburg is a food desert,” said the nonprofit's founder, Michael Jackson. "[The city doesn’t] have access to local produce and vegetables. We've decided to do something about that by purchasing this land."

Jackson moved the community garden to Beech Street in 2016.

“We started at a smaller location, got kicked off. And behold, we wound up with six acres,” he said.

The garden has taken off ever since.

"Our goal was to get them enough money to get the well, so that they could properly irrigate the farm,” one of the sponsors, Lee Moddy said.

Funds raised through community donations and Wood Life insurance will cover the entire cost of the well for a new irrigation system, and volunteers will soon build a large greenhouse - which will also break ground next Wednesday.

Jackson says these are all tangible teaching tools, and students say the experience is eye-opening.

Gianna Green, a junior at Virginia Statue University, gardens for one of her college classes.

“It was really fun to do that, because I didn't know there was a such thing as a worm farm," said Green.

Other students from JEB Stuart come a few days a week and high schoolers, Jackson explained, will start coming on Sundays. Jackson says the opportunities for growth are endless.

“We have provided a safe place for young people to come out and learn the art of agriculture,” he said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can reach out to Jackson directly through thinkthenchoosewisely.org.

There’s also a Red Basket that is still accepting donations to cover the cost of the well. Moody, one of the sponsors, says if donations keep coming in as they have, the community would have paid the full cost for it in just one month.

