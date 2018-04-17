Lead-safety program could help you make home repairs

The home must be inhabited by a pregnant woman or child under 6. (Source: Pixabay)

Safety measures to remove lead from your home may not cost you anything.

Anyone living in Richmond in a house built before 1978 could qualify for a HUD-funded program to eliminate health hazards.

The Lead-Based Hazard Control Program works to address hazards posed by deteriorating lead-based paint.

To be eligible for the program, the home must be occupied by a pregnant woman or a child under 6 years old because they are the most susceptible to lead poisoning.

Applicants need a blood-lead test for child or pregnant woman, picture ID, income documentation and proof of residence.

There will be five public information sessions regarding the program:

April 19 – 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Battery Park Community Center, 2803 Dupont Circle

April 23 – 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Richmond Public Library, 101 E. Franklin Street

April 26 – 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Battery Park Community Center, 2803 Dupont Circle

May 8 – 4:40 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hotchkiss Community Center, 701 Brookland Park Boulevard

May 15 – 4:40 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hotchkiss Community Center, 701 Brookland Park Boulevard

For more information, call Richmond Health District at (804) 205-3727 or visit the program’s website.

