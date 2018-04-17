Determined cancer survivor completes Boston Marathon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Determined cancer survivor completes Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) - Cancer survivor Mary Shertenlieb wasn't about to let rain, wind or cold stop her.

Shertenlieb crossed the Boston Marathon finish line at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, about 13 hours after she started the race.

The leukemia survivor was at mile 15 on Monday when she went to a medical tent, shivering, with purple lips, thinking she had hypothermia.

She called her husband, Rich, and he suggested she come home, take a hot shower, put on dry clothes, then restart the run.

The couple later went back to the spot she stopped and finished together, holding hands.

She raised about $33,000 for cancer research.

Rich Shertenlieb is co-host of the Toucher and Rich Show on Boston sports talk radio station WBZ-FM, known as 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Judge rules jury can hear Bill Cosby's Quaalude testimony

    Judge rules jury can hear Bill Cosby's Quaalude testimony

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:40:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-04-17 15:43:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."

    More >>

    The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."

    More >>

  • The Latest: Cosby judge allows testimony on quaaludes

    The Latest: Cosby judge allows testimony on quaaludes

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:51:03 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-04-17 15:33:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby has arrived for his sexual assault retrial, where prosecutors are building to a close in their case.More >>
    Bill Cosby has arrived for his sexual assault retrial, where prosecutors are building to a close in their case.More >>

  • Prosecutor wants Meek Mill's drug and gun convictions tossed

    Prosecutor wants Meek Mill's drug and gun convictions tossed

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:48:55 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 15:21:46 GMT
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More >>
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly