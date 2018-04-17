Supreme Court dismisses Microsoft search case - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Supreme Court dismisses Microsoft search case

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has dismissed a dispute between the Trump administration and Microsoft over emails the government wanted as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

The justices on Tuesday agreed with both the administration and Microsoft that last month's passage of the Cloud Act as part of a spending bill resolves the dispute and makes the court's intervention unnecessary.

The legislation updated a 32-year-old law that governs how authorities can get electronic communications held by technology companies. The issue was whether Microsoft had to turn over emails that were stored on its server in Ireland.

The Cloud Act makes clear that the government can obtain the emails.

The court says in an unsigned opinion that "no live dispute remains between the parties."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Judge rules jury can hear Bill Cosby's Quaalude testimony

    Judge rules jury can hear Bill Cosby's Quaalude testimony

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:40:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-04-17 15:24:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."

    More >>

    The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."

    More >>

  • Prosecutor wants Meek Mill's drug and gun convictions tossed

    Prosecutor wants Meek Mill's drug and gun convictions tossed

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:48:55 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 15:21:46 GMT
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More >>
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More >>

  • Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Monday, April 16 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:24:36 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 15:21:35 GMT
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)

    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

    More >>

    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly