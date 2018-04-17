Cormier thinks not having to cut weight helps for UFC 226 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cormier thinks not having to cut weight helps for UFC 226

By The Associated Press

Daniel Cormier believes not having to cut weight will serve him well when he returns to the octagon to meet heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in July's UFC 226 pay-per-view headliner.

The light heavyweight champion also told the AP's Dan Gelston on the "AP Sports Weekly" podcast that he wouldn't mind holding both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles at the same time.

And Cormier said he wants fights that make financial sense, and that would include a fight with former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE star Brock Lesnar in the future should Lesnar return to the octagon.

Co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg also talk to B.J. Armstrong, who won three NBA titles alongside Michael Jordan, about the NBA playoffs. Also joining them is Nick Nurse, an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors, who breaks down some of the challenges of the playoffs.

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds weighs in from Puerto Rico, where he is covering the two games between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians and where the statue of Hiram Bithorn outside the stadium named after him was blown down in Hurricane Maria.

____

Listen at podcastonesports.com, the podcastone app and apple podcasts. https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-weekly-podcast .

