Ex-Jet Nick Mangold, one of NFL's best centers, retires

Ex-Jet Nick Mangold, one of NFL's best centers, retires

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold has retired after an 11-year career in which he established himself as one of the NFL's best at his position.

The 34-year-old Mangold announced Tuesday morning on Twitter he will sign a one-day contract with the Jets to retire as a member of the team. Mangold didn't play last season after he was released by New York in February 2017.

The Jets will hold a news conference April 24 at their facility to honor the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Mangold was a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2006 and immediately became a starter for New York.

Known for his consistency, sense of humor and blond, bushy Viking-like beard, Mangold was one of the most popular Jets players among teammates and fans.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

