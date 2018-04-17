Russia blocks some Google, Amazon servers after Telegram ban - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Russia blocks some Google, Amazon servers after Telegram ban

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's communications watchdog says it is blocking access to some servers owned by tech giants Google and Amazon in order to comply with a court order to block a popular messaging app.

The Russian Communications Agency on Monday began enforcing a court ban on the messaging app Telegram over its refusal to hand over encryption keys. Telegram, which was developed by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, has refused to share data, citing privacy concerns. It has promised to keep the app running despite the ban.

The Russian communications watchdog told the Interfax news agency Tuesday it was blocking a "significant number" of servers owned by Google and Amazon because it believes that Telegram is using them to circumvent the ban.

Dozens of Russian online stores have reported problems with their services.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Cosby judge allows testimony on quaaludes

    The Latest: Cosby judge allows testimony on quaaludes

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:51:03 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:52:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby has arrived for his sexual assault retrial, where prosecutors are building to a close in their case.More >>
    Bill Cosby has arrived for his sexual assault retrial, where prosecutors are building to a close in their case.More >>

  • Prosecutor wants Meek Mill's drug and gun convictions tossed

    Prosecutor wants Meek Mill's drug and gun convictions tossed

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:48:55 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:52:09 GMT
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More >>
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More >>

  • Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Monday, April 16 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:24:36 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:51:59 GMT
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)

    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

    More >>

    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly