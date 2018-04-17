Cambridge Analytica ex-CEO refuses to testify in UK - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cambridge Analytica ex-CEO refuses to testify in UK

LONDON (AP) - The chair of the British Parliament's media committee says that Cambridge Analytica's former CEO, Alexander Nix, says he will no longer testify at un upcoming session on fake news, citing an ongoing investigation by the information commissioner's office.

Nix had been recalled by the committee to testify Wednesday following testimony by whistleblower Christopher Wylie on the use of data by some 87 million Facebook users in the campaign for Donald Trump's presidential election. 

Committee chair Damian Collins rejected Nix's reason for not appearing, as he has not "not been charged with any criminal offence and there is no active legal proceedings."

Collins says Tuesday that the committee "is minded to issue a formal summons for him to appear on a named day in the very near future."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Cosby judge allows testimony on quaaludes

    The Latest: Cosby judge allows testimony on quaaludes

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:51:03 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:52:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby has arrived for his sexual assault retrial, where prosecutors are building to a close in their case.More >>
    Bill Cosby has arrived for his sexual assault retrial, where prosecutors are building to a close in their case.More >>

  • Prosecutor wants Meek Mill's drug and gun convictions tossed

    Prosecutor wants Meek Mill's drug and gun convictions tossed

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:48:55 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:52:09 GMT
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More >>
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More >>

  • Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Monday, April 16 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:24:36 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:51:59 GMT
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)

    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

    More >>

    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly