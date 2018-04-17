'Rock Rule' says when the river is high, you better stay dry

With the heavy rain throughout the state, the James River is nearing flood stage.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority tweeted out a reminder about the "rock rule." It says when the rocks are smaller the river is rising.

It’s not that the rocks are actually smaller, it’s that there is more water covering them up making them look smaller, which means the water is deeper and more dangerous to venture into.

"Prevention is better than cure," the Ambulance Authority tweeted.

Remember the rock rule... when the rocks are getting smaller the river is rising! The weather may have gone but the water is on the way. Be careful on the James in the next few days. @RichmondReady @VDEM @RFDVA @AndrewNBC12 @NikkiDeeRay pic.twitter.com/fA03w0BhWF — Richmond Ambulance (@RAAEMS) April 16, 2018

They get ‘smaller’ & disappear underwater. If you walk out to a rock that is getting ‘smaller’ it becomes a ‘water rescue’ as you are now offshore & need retrieving. The rate of rise & hydraulics of the James in #RVA makes it V dangerous, so prevention is better than cure. pic.twitter.com/xkIYBekYGS — Richmond Ambulance (@RAAEMS) April 17, 2018

But while that’s a good reminder, it lacks a certain sing-song quality to help you remember to be safe. For that, you have to turn to your creativity with the English language for such gems as "when the rocks are hiding, be good at deciding."

Another high water rhyme idea for @RAAEMS

——-

“When the rocks are hiding

be good at deciding” — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) April 17, 2018

OK, so they’re not all going to be winners.

But there are a few that have potential like “If you can’t see the rocks, stay on the docks” and “when the James is a-flowin’, don’t go a-rowin’.”

If you can’t see the rocks, stay on the docks. ?? — Laura Marston (@Kidfears99) April 17, 2018

When the James is a-flowin'

Don't go a-rowin'! — Jack Lauterback (@jackgoesforth) April 17, 2018

“When the James roars

Stay on the shore”

(This winner is from @SarahBloomNBC12 ) ??



Cc: @RAAEMS — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) April 17, 2018

Some other potential options:

When the river is high, you better stay dry.

While the James is muddy, it’s not your buddy.

And the unnecessarily morbid "when the river is brown, you’re going to drown."

New high water rhyme for #rva

——-

“When the river’s brown

You’re going to to drown” https://t.co/R9Vp9fjNBz — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) April 17, 2018

All of this is to say don’t go in the water unless you’re certain it’s safe to do so.

Because when the current is strong, you won’t be out there long.

