UnitedHealth 1Q earns jump 30 percent

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - This Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, shows a portion of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus in Minnetonka, Minn. UnitedHealth Group reports earnings Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) - UnitedHealth Group is reporting first-quarter earnings of $2.84 billion, a jump of more than 30 percent from last year, with broad growth for the nation's largest health insurer.

Per-share net income reported Tuesday was $2.87, or $3.04 when adjusted for amortization costs, which is 12 cents better than expect on Wall Street, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $55.19 billion also beat expectations easily.

UnitedHealth, based in The Minnetonka, Minnesota, expects full-year earnings between $12.40 and $12.65 per share.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. rose almost 3 percent before the opening bell.

