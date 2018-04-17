Pregnant woman among 2 injured after car overturns on I-64

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, and charges are pending. (Source: NBC12)

Two people were taken to the hospital after a car flipped on I-64 East early Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police said Clarence Deprest, 54, of Richmond, was driving eastbound in the left lane and veered right across all lanes and into the median, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The crash happened about 3:45 a.m. between Laburnum Road and the airport.

The overturned car was the only one involved, and a man and woman were taken to the hospital for injuries. Both were passengers in the car.

VSP said the woman was pregnant, and both she and the baby are expected to be OK.

Deprest was charged with reckless driving, failure to wear a seat belt and driving with a revoked license.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12