Trump, Abe to meet despite strain over North Korea, tariffs

Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.

Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods. (Source: Raycom Media)

President Donald Trump and his allies have hit a new level of anxiety after the raid on his personal attorney's office,.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office of the White House to Marine One in Washington, Monday, April 16, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Miami.

Domestic political scandals and a sinking support rating are weighing on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he heads to talks with President Donald Trump.

(Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News via AP). Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves with his wife Akie Abe while boarding his plane before departure for the U.S. at Haneda international airport in Tokyo Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Abe is heading to U.S. Pres...

President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

A propaganda expert who has studied Cambridge Analytica says the company helped Donald Trump's presidential campaign use false statements and anti-Muslim messages to spread fear and resentment in swing states he needed to win.

Fox News star Sean Hannity is revealed as a client of Trump attorney Michael Cohen in a New York court hearing.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Fox News personality Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York. Hannity is President Donald Trump's most...

ABC's unusual decision to release full transcript of George Stephanopoulos' interview with former FBI Director James Comey has turned into a hit for network's website.

(Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC News, correspondent George Stephanopoulos, left, appears with former FBI director James Comey for a taped interview that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on ...

Lawyers asked to help represent President Donald Trump have spurned the assignment because of worries over nonpayment and bluster.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File). FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2015, file photo, Jay Sekulow speaks at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. Lawyers who have been asked to help represent President Donald Trump have spurned the assignment at least partly out...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). In this April 16, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at an event to promote his tax cut package in Hialeah, Fla.

By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Top Trump administration officials say that major concessions, including a possible exemption from steel and aluminum tariffs, could be on the table for Japan as President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet in Florida to discuss trade issues and Trump's potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump is looking to ease the key U.S. ally's concerns over trade policy and the Korea summit as he plays host to Abe this week at his private club in Florida. The White House says the visit will give the leaders an opportunity to discuss Trump's upcoming summit with Kim, which Trump is looking to hold in the next two months.

It will also serve as a test of whether the fond personal relationship the two leaders have forged on the golf course and over meetings and phone calls has chilled following Trump's recent moves, including his decision not to exempt Japan from new steel and aluminum tariffs.

White House officials suggested that Trump was open to acceding to Abe's hopes to obtain a waiver to the protectionist measure, which went into effect last month. Most other key U.S. allies, including Australia, Canada, the European Union, and Mexico have been granted exemptions.

Issuing Japan the waiver to the Trump-ordered sanctions or opening negotiations on a new trade agreement with Japan are "all on the table," Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, said Tuesday. "That's why this is such an important meeting."

Trump welcomed the two days of meetings at his Mar-a-Lago club. "I am in Florida and looking forward to my meeting with Prime Minister Abe of Japan. Working on Trade and Military Security," he tweeted Tuesday.

The official visit begins Tuesday afternoon with a one-on-one meeting followed by a small group discussion with top national security officials focused on the Kim summit. The president and first lady Melania Trump will also have dinner with Abe and his wife.

On Wednesday, the agenda will broaden to include other issues affecting the Indo-Pacific region, including trade and energy. Trump and Abe will also hold a news conference before the president and first lady host the Japanese delegations for dinner. Abe will return to Japan on Thursday morning.

Golf is not on the official schedule, but Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday that, "While playing golf, they can take time and exchange views on a range of issues while deepening their relationship of trust."

Trump and Abe played together during Abe's trip to Florida a year ago and during Trump's maiden presidential trip to Japan late last year.

The first time Trump hosted Abe at Mar-a-Lago shortly after the inauguration, North Korea conducted its first missile test of Trump's administration, and the two delivered a joint statement denouncing the launch.

This time, Abe's visit comes weeks after Trump took him - and the region - by surprise by announcing he had accepted an invitation to sit down with Kim following months of increasingly heated rhetoric over the North's nuclear weapons program. Matthew Pottinger, the National Security Council's senior director for Asian affairs disputed the notion that Japan was caught unawares by Trump's plans to sit down with Kim, but said this week's meetings were quickly scheduled after Trump accepted Kim's invitation to meet so that the two allies could discuss the summit.

Abe will be seeking reassurance from Trump that security threats to Japan won't be overlooked in the U.S.-North Korea summit, slated for May or early June. The Japanese premier has voiced fears that short- and medium-range missiles that pose a threat to Japan might not be part of the U.S. negotiations.

James Schoff, a former Pentagon adviser on East Asia policy and now a senior associate for the Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the North Korea summit will be front and center.

"Abe will want to know what Trump's trying to get out of the meeting and what he's willing to offer," Schoff said.

Takehiro Shimada, a spokesman for the Embassy of Japan, said the country will push Trump to reconsider his tariff decision.

"That's what we really wanted to ask the America side is, 'Why?'" he said.

Japan is also expected to express support for a U.S. return to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal that Trump abandoned upon taking office. Trump opened the possibility of rejoining last week amid a trade dispute with China.

But Kudlow suggested that the U.S. rejoining the pact is far from certain, telling reporters Tuesday "it's more of a thought than a policy, that's for sure." Kudlow added that Trump does not share the view of many U.S. Pacific allies that the trade agreement can serve as an economic bulwark to contain a rising China. "The president regards them as two different issues," he said.

Both sides insist that Trump and Abe remain close. U.S. officials stressed that Trump has met with Abe more than any other world leader and say they've been in "constant contact" since Trump accepted Kim's invitation.

Abe is also expected to push the issue of Japanese abductees, one of his top policy priorities. Pyongyang has acknowledging abducting 13 Japanese, while Tokyo maintains North Korea abducted 17. Five have been returned to Japan. North Korea says eight others died and denies the remaining four entered its territory. Japan has demanded further investigation.

Shimada said Abe would make the case to Trump that releasing the abductees could help North Korea prove they can be trusted to negotiate in good faith.

The U.S. itself is pushing for the release of three Americans.

After five years in office, Abe is one of Japan's longest-serving, post-World War II prime ministers but has suffered plummeting poll ratings over allegations that a school linked to his wife received preferential government treatment in a land sale.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Pennington in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow Colvin and Miller on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj and https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller

