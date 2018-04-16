Counterfeit cosmetics seized in LA contained lead, feces - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Counterfeit cosmetics seized in LA contained lead, feces

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics seized from vendors in downtown's fashion district have tested positive for bacteria, lead and traces of animal feces.

Officials said Monday that the investigation began after customers complained of rashes and other skin irritations from using the knockoff mascaras, lipsticks and eye shadows.

The seized products include bogus versions of cosmetics by Urban Decay, MAC, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner and others.

Officer Norma Eisenman says at least six people received citations during raids at 21 locations last week.

Officials warn that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is.

