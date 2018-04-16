Louisa Schools looking to hire teachers, fill other positions

Get ready ice cream fans - Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Central Virginia.More >>
Get ready ice cream fans - Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Central Virginia.More >>
Forty-three-year-old Kate Fletcher’s run began just after 9 a.m. on Monday and ended around 11 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Forty-three-year-old Kate Fletcher’s run began just after 9 a.m. on Monday and ended around 11 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
The job fair will be held on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Louisa County High School, located at 757 Davis Highway in Mineral.More >>
The job fair will be held on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Louisa County High School, located at 757 Davis Highway in Mineral.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) is looking for volunteers from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday to help sort and package school supplies that will be shipped out to the Virgin Islands.More >>
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) is looking for volunteers from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday to help sort and package school supplies that will be shipped out to the Virgin Islands.More >>
The Richmond Main Post Office will stay open until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17 for those who want to mail in their returns or extension requests and avoid the 2018 Tax Day deadline.More >>
The Richmond Main Post Office will stay open until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17 for those who want to mail in their returns or extension requests and avoid the 2018 Tax Day deadline.More >>
Authorities said Jones reported two black men had approached him and one shot him, but while investigating for potential leads, deputies determined Jones had shot himself.More >>
Authorities said Jones reported two black men had approached him and one shot him, but while investigating for potential leads, deputies determined Jones had shot himself.More >>