Louisa Schools looking to hire teachers, fill other positions

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Forty-three-year-old Kate Fletcher’s run began just after 9 a.m. on Monday and ended around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Forty-three-year-old Kate Fletcher’s run began just after 9 a.m. on Monday and ended around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Get ready ice cream fans - Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Central Virginia.

Get ready ice cream fans - Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Central Virginia.

Blue Bell will be back in Central Virginia in 2019. (Source: Blue Bell)

Blue Bell will be back in Central Virginia in 2019. (Source: Blue Bell)

Louisa County Public Schools is looking to hire teachers and fill other positions. (Source: file photo)

Louisa County Public Schools is hosting a job fair to fill several positions.

The job fair will be held on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Louisa County High School, located at 757 Davis Highway in Mineral.

Positions include teachers, school counselors, school psychologists, librarians, instructional assistants, custodians, bus drivers and aides, and cafeteria workers.

"Our school division is looking to take a proactive approach as staff shortages plaque schools across the country," Louisa County Public Schools said.

So far, more than 130 people have pre-registered for the event.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12