Louisa Schools looking to hire teachers, fill other positions

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) -

Louisa County Public Schools is hosting a job fair to fill several positions.

The job fair will be held on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Louisa County High School, located at 757 Davis Highway in Mineral.

Positions include teachers, school counselors, school psychologists, librarians, instructional assistants, custodians, bus drivers and aides, and cafeteria workers.

"Our school division is looking to take a proactive approach as staff shortages plaque schools across the country," Louisa County Public Schools said.

So far, more than 130 people have pre-registered for the event.

Click here to register.

