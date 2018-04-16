Shear Power! Bryce Harper breaks bat in two on long home run - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Shear Power! Bryce Harper breaks bat in two on long home run

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper hits a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper hits a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - This was shear power by Bryce Harper.

In a startling display, the Washington Nationals slugger broke his bat into two pieces, yet still hit a long home run Monday night against the New York Mets.

Harper's bat shattered just above his hands, and the barrel helicoptered into the high, protective netting behind home plate on the first base side.

The ball sailed far over the wall in right center at Citi Field. Harper hit his major league-leading eighth home run, a solo shot in the first inning on a 95 mph fastball from Jacob deGrom. Statcast projected the homer at 406 feet.

As Harper rounded the bases, first base coach Tim Bogar picked up the few inches of lumber left in the former NL MVP's batting gloves and handed it to a bat boy.

On his way back to the dugout, Harper playfully pulled up his sleeve to show his biceps.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bill Cosby's accuser denies framing him, knowing key witness

    Bill Cosby's accuser denies framing him, knowing key witness

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:38:21 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:26:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby smiles as he departs his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 13, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby smiles as he departs his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 13, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Weinstein spokeswoman wants #MeToo recognition

    The Latest: Weinstein spokeswoman wants #MeToo recognition

    Monday, April 16 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:21:04 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:25:19 GMT
    Rapper Kendrick Lamar has become the first non-classical or jazz performer to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.More >>
    Rapper Kendrick Lamar has become the first non-classical or jazz performer to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.More >>

  • Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Monday, April 16 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:24:36 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:23:34 GMT
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)

    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

    More >>

    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly