Scene cleared after officers search for elderly man waving gun in air

Henrico searched for an elderly man in the area of Telegraph Road and New York Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

Henrico police say the scene is clear after trying to find an elderly man who reportedly had a gun early Monday evening.

The call came in around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Road and New York Avenue. Police said the elderly man may have gone into one of the homes in the area.

Witnesses say they saw the white man in his 70's "allegedly waving a handgun in the air." Police canvased the area and cleared the scene by 8:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they will have patrols through the area. They say there is no immediate threat to safety.

