Scene cleared after officers search for elderly man waiving gun - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Scene cleared after officers search for elderly man waiving gun in air

Henrico searched for an elderly man in the area of Telegraph Road and New York Avenue. (Source: NBC12) Henrico searched for an elderly man in the area of Telegraph Road and New York Avenue. (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico police say the scene is clear after trying to find an elderly man who reportedly had a gun early Monday evening.

The call came in around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Road and New York Avenue. Police said the elderly man may have gone into one of the homes in the area.

Witnesses say they saw the white man in his 70's "allegedly waiving a handgun in the air." Police canvased the area and cleared the scene by 8:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they will have patrols through the area. They say there is no immediate threat to safety.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Henrico NewsMore>>

  • Scene cleared after officers search for elderly man waiving gun in air

    Scene cleared after officers search for elderly man waiving gun in air

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:28 PM EDT2018-04-17 01:28:53 GMT
    Henrico searched for an elderly man in the area of Telegraph Road and New York Avenue. (Source: NBC12)Henrico searched for an elderly man in the area of Telegraph Road and New York Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

    Henrico police say the scene is clear after trying to find an elderly man who reportedly had a gun early Monday evening.

    More >>

    Henrico police say the scene is clear after trying to find an elderly man who reportedly had a gun early Monday evening.

    More >>

  • Police find parents of 3-year-old child

    Police find parents of 3-year-old child

    Sunday, April 15 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-04-15 22:09:17 GMT
    Henrico police are searching for the parents of a three-year-old. (Source: Henrico police)Henrico police are searching for the parents of a three-year-old. (Source: Henrico police)

    A resident found the child wandering around the London Towne apartment community, located off of Parham Road in western Henrico County.

    More >>

    A resident found the child wandering around the London Towne apartment community, located off of Parham Road in western Henrico County.

    More >>

  • Employees claim Henrico company forced them to take unpaid leave

    Employees claim Henrico company forced them to take unpaid leave

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:56 PM EDT2018-04-14 02:56:57 GMT
    Source: NBC12Source: NBC12
    Source: NBC12Source: NBC12

    More than 80 workers at Teleperformance in the West End are being told to wait indefinitely as the company works through licensing requirements.

    More >>

    More than 80 workers at Teleperformance in the West End are being told to wait indefinitely as the company works through licensing requirements.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly