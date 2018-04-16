Roads blocked; officers search for elderly man - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Roads blocked; officers search for elderly man

Henrico police are searching for an elderly man in the area of Telegraph Road and New York Avenue. (Source: NBC12) Henrico police are searching for an elderly man in the area of Telegraph Road and New York Avenue. (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico police are trying to find an elderly man after they received a call early Monday evening.

The call for service came in around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Road and New York Avenue. Police said the elderly man may have gone into one of the homes in the area.

A witness told police that the man may have brandished a firearm, but officers were unable to confirm that.

Henrico police are still on the scene. There is no word on whether if the neighborhood is on lockdown.

