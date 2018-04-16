Roads blocked; officers search for elderly man

Henrico police are searching for an elderly man in the area of Telegraph Road and New York Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

Henrico police are trying to find an elderly man after they received a call early Monday evening.

The call for service came in around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Road and New York Avenue. Police said the elderly man may have gone into one of the homes in the area.

A witness told police that the man may have brandished a firearm, but officers were unable to confirm that.

Henrico police are still on the scene. There is no word on whether if the neighborhood is on lockdown.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12