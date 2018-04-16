'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

(RNN) – Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65.

Police officials told WSPA and The Hollywood Reporter that Anderson died at his home in Asheville, NC, Monday morning.

Anderson starred as Judge Harry Stone in “Night Court” from 1984 to 1992. He was nominated for three Emmys for his work on the show.

Foul play isn't suspected in his death.

The Asheville Police Department responded to Anderson's home at 6:41 a.m. Monday, and found Anderson deceased, Asheville PD Public Affairs officer Christian Hallingse told The Hollywood Reporter.

