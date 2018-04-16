'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.More >>
Hulu has renewed Sarah Silverman's I Love You, AmericaMore >>
Life as an ex-Disney star tends to lead in one of two directionsMore >>
Broad City is officially winding down.More >>
Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? Here's what you should stream this weekend.More >>
Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a daughter, on Thursday morning.More >>
Sacha Baron Cohen, the actor and comedian best known for his outrageous comic characters like Ali G and Borat, is taking a serious turn for Netflix.More >>
Streaming giants Hulu and Spotify are teaming up to offer a combined subscription plan for just $12.99 a monthMore >>
The cast of Big Little Lies is already hard at work creating Season 2 of HBO's breakout drama, but that doesn't mean they're done with the casting process yetMore >>
TMZ reports that embattled former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller was taken into custody by federal agents Monday night for allegedly reporting a false bomb threat on an Amtrak train in MarchMore >>
The disagreement born of Cannes’ 2017 decision to ban Netflix-bound films from competition has come to a headMore >>
