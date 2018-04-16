Several trees crash into homes in Chesterfield during storm

As storms rolled through Central Virginia, families in Chesterfield woke up startled and found trees had crashed into their homes.

On Partingdale Circle, Valerie Allen heard what she describes as the loudest boom around 7 a.m. Monday. Her house began to shake, and that is when she realized a tree had fallen into her second story home office.

"I had thought about getting up to start work early to get some things done, and had I done that, I would have been in the office and I wouldn't be talking to you," Allen explained. "[I'm here], by the grace of God."

Around noon, a tree removal service began cutting down limbs to start the cleanup process. A townhome just two doors down from Allen had a hole in the roof from part of the tree that hit Allen's home, forcing it's way into an attic.

Kumkio Sprauve lives miles away, but he had a similar experience when he heard a loud noise around 1:30 a.m.

"That's what it sounded like, a big car crash right in front of you," Sprauve explained.

He says a tree crashed onto the home he rents and lives in with several family members. No one was hurt, but part of the tree put a hole into his mother's bedroom. The family tried to remove the tree themselves, but they opted to call Chesterfield Fire and eventually a tree service.

"When you've got big trees in your front yard like this, actually start to cut them down," he said.

On Natural Bridge Road, a family spent the day waiting to hear back from their insurance company, as a tree leaned on their home for more than eight hours.

"My grandson ran down the steps screaming "Nanny! Nanny!" Tina explained. "The door just blew open and all I could see is tree."

Tina says she thinks her three-year-old grandson could sense something was about to happen. Just moments after he ran down the stairs to get her, she says the tree crashed into their home, through the roof of their stairwell, into a window and broke their front door.

"My sister-in-law was doing some stitch work near the front of this window. The window blew in on her, glass shattering. She wasn't hurt, but startled," she said.

Despite extensive damage to the home, they, like many others, are grateful no one was hurt from those toppling trees.

"This is all material. If anything had happened to my grandson or anyone in this house, I would be devastated," Tina explained. "I'm not devastated from this - it puts things in perspective."

Chesterfield Fire says they responded to five reports of fallen trees from the overnight storms.

