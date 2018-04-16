Police search for sexual assault suspect

Police say the crime happened in the 6400 block of South Beulah Road. (Source: Crime Solvers)

Chesterfield police are asking for the public's help in solving a sexual assault.

Officers said a woman was attacked from behind as she was about to enter her home in the 6400 block of South Beulah Road around 10 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2016.

According to police, she was pushed into her home, where her attacker sexually assaulted her.

The suspect ran from the scene, and police do not know where he is. "Residents reported seeing a silver truck with a camper shell and wood in the truck bed around the time of the assault," police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

