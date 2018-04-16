Drum roll, please: Khloe Kardashian's baby is True Thompson - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Drum roll, please: Khloe Kardashian's baby is True Thompson

(AP Photo). This combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson at the NBA basketball team m... (AP Photo). This combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson at the NBA basketball team m...

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Because who doesn't like a good Kardashian baby name announcement? Khloe and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson have named their new addition True.

The April 12 birth came amid a torrent of tabloid speculation about the couple after surveillance video showed the basketball star making out with other women. True Thompson, who weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 21 inches, is Thompson's second child and the first for Kardashian.

Kardashian said in announcing the birth online that True has "completely stolen our hearts." She said she and Thompson are "overwhelmed with LOVE."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has long talked about her desire to be a mother.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Weinstein spokeswoman wants #MeToo recognition

    The Latest: Weinstein spokeswoman wants #MeToo recognition

    Monday, April 16 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:21:04 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:52:16 GMT
    Rapper Kendrick Lamar has become the first non-classical or jazz performer to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.More >>
    Rapper Kendrick Lamar has become the first non-classical or jazz performer to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.More >>

  • Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Monday, April 16 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:24:36 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:51:57 GMT
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)

    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

    More >>

    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

    More >>

  • Commercial and critical darling Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer

    Commercial and critical darling Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer

    Monday, April 16 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:29:04 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:51:30 GMT
    (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada.On Monday, April 16, 2018, Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music for his album "Damn."(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada.On Monday, April 16, 2018, Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music for his album "Damn."
    Kendrick Lamar's raw and powerful "DAMN." album has won the Pulitzer Prize for music.More >>
    Kendrick Lamar's raw and powerful "DAMN." album has won the Pulitzer Prize for music.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly