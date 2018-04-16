Virginia hires Tina Thompson as women's basketball coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Virginia has hired former WNBA star Tina Thompson to coach its women's basketball team.
The 43-year-old Thompson has never been a head coach before, but she brings quite a resume to Virginia. She was the WNBA's career scoring leader until she was passed by Diana Taurasi last summer. Thompson also is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a four-time WNBA champion. She was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year and will be inducted in September.
After playing in college at Southern California, Thompson played professionally for 12 seasons in Houston, four years in Los Angeles and finished her career in Seattle in 2013.
Thompson replaces Joanne Boyle, who resigned after seven season to attend to a family matter.
