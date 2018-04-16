Police arrest 2 after assault and robbery sends victim to hospital

Police have charged 35-year-old Michael Brunson and 32-year-old Christine Holliday with robbery and malicious wounding after a woman was "bleeding heavily from the face and head."More >>
Police have charged 35-year-old Michael Brunson and 32-year-old Christine Holliday with robbery and malicious wounding after a woman was "bleeding heavily from the face and head."More >>
Petersburg police have made a second arrest in connection with a homicide that happened on April 3.More >>
Petersburg police have made a second arrest in connection with a homicide that happened on April 3.More >>
Investigators say the suspect entered the business armed with a handgun, assaulted a female employee and demanded money.More >>
Investigators say the suspect entered the business armed with a handgun, assaulted a female employee and demanded money.More >>
Virginia State University police issued an alert around 3:30 p.m. on Friday to inform everyone that the school was being placed on lockdown due to an armed person near Davis Hall.More >>
Virginia State University police issued an alert around 3:30 p.m. on Friday to inform everyone that the school was being placed on lockdown due to an armed person near Davis Hall.More >>
A two-year-old boy is recovering after falling out of a second-story window at a Petersburg apartment complex Thursday.More >>
A two-year-old boy is recovering after falling out of a second-story window at a Petersburg apartment complex Thursday.More >>