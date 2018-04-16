Police arrest 2 after assault and robbery sends victim to hospital

Two people are behind bars after a woman was beaten during a robbery and sent to the hospital.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Warren Avenue around 12:17 p.m. Saturday and found a woman "bleeding heavily from the face and head."

Investigators say the victim met with the suspects - 35-year-old Michael Brunson and 32-year-old Christine Holliday - while looking at rental apartments in the area. The victim was acquainted with one of the suspects.

The victim and Holliday then allegedly got into a fight after Holliday tried to take the victim's phone. Police say both suspect then attacked the victim, stole her belongings and fled in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she remains for treatment of her injuries.

The suspects are charged with robbery and malicious wounding, but they were arrested in Colonial Heights on unrelated charges.

