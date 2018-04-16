Buddy Guy coming to Carpenter Theatre Sept. 6 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Buddy Guy coming to Carpenter Theatre Sept. 6

(WWBT) -

Buddy Guy, the iconic, influential blues guitarist whose playing ranks among the greats, is coming to the Carpenter Theatre Sept. 6. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out 12 About Town for the complete schedule of the Dominion Energy Center's shows and events. 

