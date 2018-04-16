Main post office extends hours for Tax Day

The Richmond Main Post Office will stay open until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17 for those who want to mail in their returns or extension requests and avoid the 2018 Tax Day deadline.

The U.S. Postal Service is also advising those who wait until April 17 to mail their returns as early in the day as possible.

Other tips from the U.S. Post Office:

Always include your return address on your mailpiece, including any (apartment/floor/suite number)

Be certain to weigh your returns or extension requests on a postal scale and affix the proper amount of postage. This is especially true if you are filing extra forms or schedules this year. Tax agencies will not pay postage due, so short-paid tax filings must be returned for additional postage. Ordinarily, that means you’ll miss the deadline.

"Tax filers using a collection box should make certain that the posted pick-up time has not passed to ensure returns will receive the April 17 postmark," the U.S. Postal Service said.

The Richmond Main Post Office is located at 1801 Brook Road. All other post offices in the Richmond area will operate with normal business hours, but there are self-serve kiosks located throughout the area.

Click here to search for self-serve kiosks.

