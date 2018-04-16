Rooftop bar season is here!

Some parts of Virginia saw damage from a possible tornado on Sunday as storms moved through the state.More >>
The Richmond Main Post Office will stay open until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17 for those who want to mail in their returns or extension requests and avoid the 2018 Tax Day deadline.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
Rooftop bars are popping up all around the city with endless options for great food, music, drinks and views.More >>
Hokies descended upon the Virginia Tech campus on Saturday to run 3.2 miles, in honor of the 32 students and staff members who lost their lives nearly 11 years ago.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
