Cup Series race at Bristol resumes after another delay - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cup Series race at Bristol resumes after another delay

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). A person walks along the track in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne). A person walks along the track in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn.
(AP Photo/Wade Payne). Fans sit in the stands as rain falls before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne). Fans sit in the stands as rain falls before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn.
(AP Photo/Wade Payne). The Food City logo is reflected from the official pace car as people walk past in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 15, 2018 in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne). The Food City logo is reflected from the official pace car as people walk past in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 15, 2018 in Bristol, Tenn.
(AP Photo/Wade Payne). Mike Metcalfe with the Kyle Larson team reads a book as he shelters from the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 15, 2018 in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne). Mike Metcalfe with the Kyle Larson team reads a book as he shelters from the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 15, 2018 in Bristol, Tenn.
(AP Photo/Wade Payne). A dryer makes its way around the track during a rain delay at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne). A dryer makes its way around the track during a rain delay at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn.

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Cars are back on the track at Bristol Motor Speedway, and NASCAR hopes to complete the Cup Series race following yet another 35-minute rain delay.

The race had been set to resume at 1 p.m. after being postponed Sunday. NASCAR aims to complete the entire 500-lap race.

Kyle Larson leads the race with 296 laps left. Drivers need to complete 46 more laps for the race to be official.

Larson led 74 of the 204 laps completed Sunday before the race was postponed following a third red flag because of rain. Denny Hamlin is second, Paul Menard third and pole-sitter Kyle Busch fourth.

Brad Keselowski won stage one. Ryan Blaney led 99 laps Sunday before wrecking.

___

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby accuser denies framing Cosby or knowing key witness

    Cosby accuser denies framing Cosby or knowing key witness

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:38:21 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:12:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby smiles as he departs his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 13, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby smiles as he departs his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 13, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.

    More >>

  • DA wants Meek Mill conviction tossed, but he remains jailed

    DA wants Meek Mill conviction tossed, but he remains jailed

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:48:55 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:09:12 GMT
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More >>
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More >>

  • Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday

    Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:08 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:08:51 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:00:17 GMT
    Bruce Springsteen treated his 92-year-old mother to an early birthday celebration before Mother Nature spoiled the party.More >>
    Bruce Springsteen treated his 92-year-old mother to an early birthday celebration before Mother Nature spoiled the party.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly