Bubba Wallace leads first career 6 laps at Bristol

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Bubba Wallace now knows what it is like to run up front in a Cup Series race.

Wallace passed Busch, the pole sitter, with 126 laps remaining to lead a Cup race for the first time in his career.

It didn't last long though. Busch passed Wallace a short time later on the half-mile track before a brief yellow flag for rain.

___

1:55 p.m.

Brad Keselowski has captured the second stage of the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in what is now an official race. Keselowski also won stage one.

NASCAR is hoping to complete the entire 500 laps.

Keselowski passed Kyle Larson with seven laps remaining in the second stage with a bump-and-run move. Larson tried to chase him down but didn't have the grip on the tires to catch him.

Keselowski said of his car: "We are screaming."

The race was delayed about 35 minutes Monday after being postponed Sunday after 204 laps because of rain.

___

1:30 p.m.

Cars are back on the track at Bristol Motor Speedway, and NASCAR hopes to complete the Cup Series race following yet another 35-minute rain delay.

The race had been set to resume at 1 p.m. after being postponed Sunday. NASCAR aims to complete the entire 500-lap race.

Kyle Larson leads the race with 296 laps left. Drivers need to complete 46 more laps for the race to be official.

Larson led 74 of the 204 laps completed Sunday before the race was postponed following a third red flag because of rain. Denny Hamlin is second, Paul Menard third and pole-sitter Kyle Busch fourth.

Brad Keselowski won stage one. Ryan Blaney led 99 laps Sunday before wrecking.

___

