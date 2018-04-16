Redskins re-sign tackle Ty Nsekhe, bolster offensive line

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins have re-signed offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, giving them valuable depth on the line.
The team announced the deal Monday with the restricted free agent. Nsekhe started five games at left tackle in place of injured Pro Bowl lineman Trent Williams last season.
Once an Arena Football League player who didn't stick full time in the NFL until 2015, the 32-year-old has appeared in 42 games and started 11. Nsekhe played two games with the Rams in 2012 and has been a mainstay as a Redskins reserve the past three seasons.
With the Redskins, Nsekhe has been a swing tackle. He can play the left side for Williams or on the right for Morgan Moses, if necessary.
