Rooster thrown on soccer field in Russia to abuse coach

MOSCOW (AP) - A rooster was thrown onto the field in Russia's second-tier soccer league as an apparent act of homophobic abuse against a coach.
Footage from Sunday's game between Fakel Voronezh and Luch-Energiya Vladivostok shows a fan picking up the apparently distressed bird, taking it to the front of the stand, and throwing it. The rooster flutters over to the touchline as the man cheers and makes an obscene gesture.
Other fans are heard chanting "Grigoryan is a rooster," a reference to Vladivostok coach Alexander Grigoryan. "Rooster" is often used as a term of anti-gay abuse in Russia.
Vladivostok fans have frequently aimed abuse at coach Grigoryan this season, and he's complained of receiving phone calls with threats. Grigoryan is unpopular in part because he used to coach a local rival.
Vladivostok was leading the game 1-0 at the time the rooster was thrown, but went on to lose 3-1, dealing a blow to its hopes of avoiding relegation. The club faces possible punishment from the Russian Football Union over Sunday's chicken-throwing.
It wasn't the only animal incident in Russian soccer over the weekend. Before a third-tier game in the North Caucasus region on Saturday, a trained bear was sent out to ceremonially present the ball to the referee.
The bear, named Tima in Russian media, wasn't a lucky mascot for host team Mashuk-KMV Pyatigorsk, which lost 3-0.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.More >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaMore >>
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S., France and Britain together launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians and to deter him from doing it againMore >>
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S., France and Britain together launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians and to deter him from doing it againMore >>
MeToo founder Tarana Burke was honored along with Hollywood actresses and media and literary stars at the annual Variety Power of Women event, where the recent cultural reckoning over sexual misconduct was a major topicMore >>
MeToo founder Tarana Burke was honored along with Hollywood actresses and media and literary stars at the annual Variety Power of Women event, where the recent cultural reckoning over sexual misconduct was a major topicMore >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser has taken the witness stand for the second time to tell a story of molestation and broken trustMore >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser has taken the witness stand for the second time to tell a story of molestation and broken trustMore >>
President Donald Trump is firing back at the sharply critical book by former FBI director James Comey. Trump blasts Comey as an "untruthful slime ball" on Twitter, saying, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"More >>
President Donald Trump is firing back at the sharply critical book by former FBI director James Comey. Trump blasts Comey as an "untruthful slime ball" on Twitter, saying, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"More >>