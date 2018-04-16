School system investigates alleged bullying video viewed by thousands

The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Some parts of Virginia saw damage from a possible tornado on Sunday as storms moved through the state.More >>
Authorities said Jones reported two black men had approached him and one shot him, but while investigating for potential leads, deputies determined Jones had shot himself.More >>
The protest will begin at 10 a.m. with a school walkout. Then starting at noon a march will take place from Brown’s Island to the Capitol.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush appreciates the messages and prayers she is receiving and that she "has been a rock in the face of her failing health."More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
