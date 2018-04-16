School system investigates alleged bullying video viewed by thousands

Boy hides his face from the recording device in alleged bullying incident on Greensville County school bus (Source: Facebook)

The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.

A woman in the school system office said they were aware of the Facebook video, and are investigating.

"The behaviors demonstrated in this incident are disturbing, and are being addressed promptly according to the Student Code of Conduct and school division policy," the school system said in a statement on Monday.

The video, which was been posted to social media early Sunday morning, shows several children hollering at a boy on a school bus.

The boy appears to keep his head down during this situation, while being recorded with what appears to be a cell phone.

During the nearly four-minute video the boy swats at the recording device, and attempts to hide his face in his jacket and against the seat in front of him.

The children in the video talk about the boy’s shoes, and how he is crying. At the end of the video one child tells the boy "we’re just playing."

The video which was posted to social media by the boy’s presumed mother, was shared nearly 1,000 times and viewed more than 31,000 times as of Monday morning.

In the post, the woman states the boy is only 7-years-old, and calls the children in the video "childish."

"S*** like this is why kids kill themselves or try or run away from home," the woman wrote. "…When is it gonna stop? When are parents going to help children understand that bullying is not ok?"

FULL STATEMENT FROM GREENSVILLE SCHOOLS:

The safety and well-being of all Greensville County Public Schools students is our highest priority. Bullying of any kind is not tolerated in our schools or on our school buses. The behaviors demonstrated in this incident are disturbing, and are being addressed promptly according to the Student Code of Conduct and school division policy. We share the concerns of our community about this situation and will be exploring more ways to clearly communicate to our students and families how to prevent this kind of incident from occurring in the future.

NBC12 has reached out to the mother for more information.

