In Paris, Trudeau defends benefits of EU-Canada trade deal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

In Paris, Trudeau defends benefits of EU-Canada trade deal

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, April 16, 2018. Trudeau is in France for a two-day visit. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, April 16, 2018. Trudeau is in France for a two-day visit.
PARIS (AP) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed a renewed economic partnership to boost growth, jobs and investments in their two countries.

In a joint news conference in Paris, Trudeau praised the "benefits" of a trade deal between Canada and the European Union that came largely into effect last September.

Trudeau said "we already see the results" of the new trade rules, called the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement Implementation Act (CETA).

Canadian imports from France have increased 4 percent last year and Canadian investments in France have jumped 23 percent, he said.

Trudeau insists the deal included rules to protect workers' rights and the environment, but CETA had triggered many protests across Europe, with critics arguing it weakens European labor laws.

