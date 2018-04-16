Deputies say man tried to blame 2 suspects after shooting himself

The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
Authorities said Jones reported two black men had approached him and one shot him, but while investigating for potential leads, deputies determined Jones had shot himself.More >>
A plane crashed Sunday night near Crozet, but steep terrain and stormy weather complicated rescue efforts.More >>
Fredericksburg police are looking for a suspicious person they believe is targeting homes throughout the city.More >>
Deputies responded to the Econo Lodge around 11:40 p.m. in reference to a report that a man was shot.More >>
