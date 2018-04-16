Deputies say man tried to blame 2 suspects after shooting himself

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said Eric Jones shot himself and tried to blame two other men. (Source: Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)

Spotsylvania deputies investigated a reported shooting only to discover the victim had shot himself.

Eric H. Jones, 23, sustained a single gunshot wound to a lower extremity, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Jones reported two black men had approached him and one shot him, but while investigating for potential leads, deputies determined Jones had shot himself.

The incident occurred at an Econo Lodge. Jones’ room was searched a gun was discovered that had previously been reported as stolen.

Jones was treated for his wound at a hospital and released into custody.

He is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony receiving stolen property, reckless handling of a firearm and filing a false police report.

Jones is being held without bond.

