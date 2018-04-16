School walkout, march to Capitol planned for Friday

There will be several pro-gun rights rallies taking in capital cities across the United States on Saturday.

The event is in conjunction with the 19th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School. (Source: Never Again Richmond)

Another anti-gun violence school walkout is planned for Friday, and this one will include a rally at the Virginia State Capitol.

Unlike the early walkouts across the country March 14 that were for 17 minutes to honor those killed in the shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School, the protest Friday will be an hours-long event in conjunction with the 19th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School.

The protest will begin at 10 a.m. with a school walkout to honor the Columbine victims. Then starting at noon a march will take place from Brown’s Island to the Capitol.

The walkout movement began when students called for stronger gun legislation. It was organized on social media and through a national campaign to support protests around the country.

The March 14 walkout was the first such event, and it was followed by the March For Our Lives in Washington, DC, two weeks later. Hundreds of other marches were held in other cities at the same time.

According to a press release, the march from Brown’s Island will include a voter registration drive and a chance to speak with lawmakers.

Those expected to participate include Gov. Ralph Northam and Delegate Christ Hurst, whose TV reporter girlfriend Alison Parker was a victim of gun violence.

Other rallies were held by those on both sides of the debate over the weekend. An anti-gun violence rally was held at a church in Petersburg, and a pro-gun rights rally was held at the Virginia State Capitol.

