Runners try to stay dry at start of 122nd Boston Marathon

Runners try to stay dry at start of 122nd Boston Marathon

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Cherry Scanzaroli, of Hopedale, Mass., holds a rainbow umbrella as she waits to cheer on runners at the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Cherry Scanzaroli, of Hopedale, Mass., holds a rainbow umbrella as she waits to cheer on runners at the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018.
(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). ATF K-9 units cross the start line during a security patrol before the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). ATF K-9 units cross the start line during a security patrol before the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018.

BOSTON (AP) - Runners are arriving in Hopkinton and trying to stay dry as they await the start of the Boston Marathon.

It's cold, wet and windy on Monday for the 122nd running of the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon.

Bruce Rogers, a 46-year-old runner from Rochester, New York, says he's nervous but excited for "one heck of an adventure." Runners are gathering underneath large tents set up outside of the town's high school. Many are wearing ponchos, extra layers of clothing and grocery bags wrapped around their sneakers to keep warm and dry before the race.

Defending champions Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat, both Kenyan, lead a field of more than 30,000 runners on the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Copley Square.

The mobility impaired division is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m.

