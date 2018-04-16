Hundreds of Romanian health workers protest wage cuts

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romanian health workers are protesting pay cuts following government promises to hike salaries in the health care sector amid a general tax and wage overhaul.
Some 200 medics, nurses and other health workers protested Monday at the regional Emergency Hospital in the southern city of Craiova, threatening to strike if the situation was not resolved. In the capital of Bucharest, health workers protested at the Bagdasar Arseni Hospital and the Marius Nasta Institute, saying their wages had also fallen in March.
Romania's left-wing government has significantly increased pay for most health workers. But Health Minister Sorina Pintea says 10 percent of medics can expect a salary cut and last week she urged hospital managers to find a solution.
The most disputed change has been shifting social security taxes from employers to employees.
