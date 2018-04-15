Colon perfect into 8th, Rangers beat Astros 3-1 in 10

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke). Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon winds up to throw in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Houston. Colon was on track for a no hitter before giving up a dou...

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke). Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, left, and Ronald Guzman celebrate at the plate after scoring on a double by Robinson Chirinos, making the score 3-1, in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, April 15,...

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke). Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick, right, throws down his bat in front of Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos after striking out on a full count with two on base to end the game with a score of 3-1 in the 10th inning of a base...

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke). Texas Rangers third base coach Steve Buechele, left, shakes hand with Robinson Chirinos after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Houston.

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke). Texas Rangers' starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Houston.

By JOSHUA KOCH

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Bartolo Colon carried a perfect game into the eighth inning and Robinson Chirinos drove in all three runs for the Texas Rangers during their 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros in 10 innings Sunday night.

The 44-year-old Colon turned back the clock and dominated the defending World Series champions for seven innings, retiring his first 21 batters in an entertaining pitchers' duel with Astros ace Justin Verlander. Colon walked Carlos Correa on a 3-1 pitch to start the eighth before Josh Reddick lined an 0-2 delivery down the right-field line for a double that put runners at second and third.

Opposing fans in Houston gave Colon a standing ovation, and he clapped his bare hand softly against the outside of his glove. Two outs later, he was removed with the score tied at 1.

A fan favorite all around the majors, the beefy right-hander nicknamed "Big Sexy" is on his ninth team in his last 11 seasons.

Chirinos homered early for the only hit off Verlander, who struck out 11 over eight innings.

In the 10th, Chirinos hit a two-run double off Hector Rondon (1-1) that short-hopped the wall in straightaway center field. Jake Diekman pitched out of trouble in the bottom half for his first save.

Keone Kela (2-0) worked a scoreless ninth for the win.

___

