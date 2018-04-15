Plane crashes near Crozet; weather complicates rescue efforts

A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.More >>
Boston is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings with solemn remembrances and charitable acts.More >>
Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late in the day, mainly from around sunset through the overnight hours.More >>
A plane crashed Sunday night near Crozet, but steep terrain and stormy weather complicated rescue efforts.More >>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
