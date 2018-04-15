Colon perfect through 7 innings for Rangers vs Astros - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Colon perfect through 7 innings for Rangers vs Astros

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke). Texas Rangers' starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke). Texas Rangers' starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) - Bartolo Colon is pitching a perfect game through seven innings for the Texas Rangers against the World Series champion Houston Astros.

The 44-year-old Colon has struck out seven and thrown 83 pitches, 59 for strikes. He went to an 0-2 count against 10 of the first 18 batters he faced.

The beefy Colon, a fan favorite all around the majors, is on his ninth team in the last 11 seasons.

Texas leads 1-0 on a home run by Robinson Chirinos off Astros ace Justin Verlander in the third, the only hit of the game. Verlander has fanned nine through seven innings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Stevie Ray Vaughan's 1951 Fender fetches $250,000 at auction

    Stevie Ray Vaughan's 1951 Fender fetches $250,000 at auction

    Sunday, April 15 2018 6:58 PM EDT2018-04-15 22:58:17 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:20:18 GMT
    (Emily Clemens/Heritage Auctions via AP). This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an electric guitar Stevie Ray Vaughan was given as a youth by his brother. The guitar is expected to sell for about $400,000 at auction in their hometown o...(Emily Clemens/Heritage Auctions via AP). This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an electric guitar Stevie Ray Vaughan was given as a youth by his brother. The guitar is expected to sell for about $400,000 at auction in their hometown o...
    The electric guitar that blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan used in his first studio recording and early performances has fetched $250,000 at auction in his hometown of Dallas.More >>
    The electric guitar that blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan used in his first studio recording and early performances has fetched $250,000 at auction in his hometown of Dallas.More >>

  • Stapleton's Sunday: 40th b'day, birth of twins and ACM win

    Stapleton's Sunday: 40th b'day, birth of twins and ACM win

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:38:17 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:20:15 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, Carrie Underwood, Bebe Rexha, Keith Urban and Julia Michaels who will perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 15 in Las Vegas.(AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, Carrie Underwood, Bebe Rexha, Keith Urban and Julia Michaels who will perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 15 in Las Vegas.
    Country music is making a major return to Las Vegas with the 2018 ACM Awards, six months after a lone gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in the nation's deadliest mass shooting.More >>
    Country music is making a major return to Las Vegas with the 2018 ACM Awards, six months after a lone gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in the nation's deadliest mass shooting.More >>

  • Trump unloads on Comey ahead of ex-FBI director's interview

    Trump unloads on Comey ahead of ex-FBI director's interview

    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-04-15 12:17:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:20:01 GMT
    Trump on Sunday pushed back again against Comey's claims that Trump sought his loyalty, saying, "I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies." (Source: Twitter)Trump on Sunday pushed back again against Comey's claims that Trump sought his loyalty, saying, "I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies." (Source: Twitter)

    President Donald Trump is again calling former FBI Director James Comey a "slimeball" ahead of the publication of his new book.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is again calling former FBI Director James Comey a "slimeball" ahead of the publication of his new book.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly