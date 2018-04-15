Colon perfect through 7 innings for Rangers vs Astros

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke). Texas Rangers' starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) - Bartolo Colon is pitching a perfect game through seven innings for the Texas Rangers against the World Series champion Houston Astros.

The 44-year-old Colon has struck out seven and thrown 83 pitches, 59 for strikes. He went to an 0-2 count against 10 of the first 18 batters he faced.

The beefy Colon, a fan favorite all around the majors, is on his ninth team in the last 11 seasons.

Texas leads 1-0 on a home run by Robinson Chirinos off Astros ace Justin Verlander in the third, the only hit of the game. Verlander has fanned nine through seven innings.

